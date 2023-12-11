SHaDoWCa7 plays Waltz No. 2 (The Second Waltz) by Dmitri Shostakovich on PIANO

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
www.SHaDoWCa7.com
A reupload of SHaDoWCa7's original posting of this song on February 16, 2017.
Below is her original description:
"Here is my cover of my most favorite waltz of all time! "The Second Waltz" by Dmitri Shostakovich! Please forgive all my mistakes! I tried hard to concentrate, but it was very difficult during Sub-Zero's (my husband's) cute antics! *hehehe* He is such a sweetheart, and I love him so much! This is Sub-Zero's favorite waltz too! :D I hope you enjoy watching! God bless you! ^^ ♥"