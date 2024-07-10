© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🔥Al-Qassam Brigades Raid Zionist Command Headquarters in Rafah❕
Al-Qassam Brigades: Scenes from the raid on the enemy operations command headquarters holed up in the vicinity of the Tal Zoroub area, southeast of the Tal Al-Sultan neighborhood in the city of Rafah.
After aerial surveillance, Al-Qassam fighters:
🔻Raid the Zionist army’s command base in Rafah
🔻Destroy tanks with Yassin 105 RPGs
🔻Snipe Zionist soldiers (seen evacuated in jeeps)
🔻Advance towards the command base
🔻Strike Zionist infantries with anti-personnel TBG rockets
🔻Engage in armed clashes against Zionist manpowers
🔻Fire mortar missiles to cover for withdrawing fighters