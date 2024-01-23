Israel's War Crimes Unleashing Disease and Starvation in Gaza (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel BreakThrough News at:-
https://youtu.be/oOQ5Z_xqcHQ?si=9Nl_ZD9bWbN4wb4e Jan 23, 2024 #BreakThroughNewsIsrael’s decimation of Gaza’s health infrastructure and the total blockade of food, water, fuel, medicine into Gaza has led to a catastrophic health crisis. Palestinians in Gaza now comprise 80% of the world’s people facing extreme hunger and infectious disease is rapidly spreading. Dr. Anis Germany, a Lebanese medical doctor and public health researcher, joins the show to discuss how Israel has purposely created a severe health crisis in Gaza and the dangerous global precedent this sets.
#BreakThroughNews
Transcript available on YouTube page
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.