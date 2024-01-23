Israel's War Crimes Unleashing Disease and Starvation in Gaza (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel BreakThrough News at:-

https://youtu.be/oOQ5Z_xqcHQ?si=9Nl_ZD9bWbN4wb4e Jan 23, 2024 #BreakThroughNewsIsrael’s decimation of Gaza’s health infrastructure and the total blockade of food, water, fuel, medicine into Gaza has led to a catastrophic health crisis. Palestinians in Gaza now comprise 80% of the world’s people facing extreme hunger and infectious disease is rapidly spreading. Dr. Anis Germany, a Lebanese medical doctor and public health researcher, joins the show to discuss how Israel has purposely created a severe health crisis in Gaza and the dangerous global precedent this sets.

