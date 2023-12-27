Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(27 December 2023)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces supported by army aviation and artillery repelled six attacks of assault groups of AFU 60th, 115th mechanised, 95th air assault brigades near Sinkovka (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 45 Ukrainian troops, two motor vehicles, one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and one D-30 howitzer.

▫️ In Krasny Liman direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces supported by artillery and heavy flamethrowers repelled two attacks launched by the AFU 63rd mechanised and 12th Special Forces brigades near Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).

In addition, strikes were delivered at clusters of enemy manpower and hardware near Serebryansky forestry.

Up to 190 Ukrainian troops, one tank, two armoured fighting vehicles, and one D-30 gun were eliminated.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces supported by artillery repelled two attacks launched by assault groups of the AFU 24th Mechanised Brigade near Novogorodskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

In addition, strikes were delivered at enemy manpower and hardware near Veseloye, Krasnoye, Kleshcheyevka, Vasyukovka, Bogdanovka, and Andreyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses in this direction amounted to up to 280 Ukrainian troops, two armoured personnel carriers, and three motor vehicles.In the course of the counter-battery warfare, two Msta-B howitzers, two Akatsiya self-propelled artillery systems, two D-30 howitzers, and one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system were eliminated.▫️ In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces supported by artillery and aviation inflicted losses on enemy manpower of the AFU 79th Air Assault Brigade near Novomikhailovka (Donetsk People's Republic).The enemy lost up to 90 Ukrainian troops and three pick-up trucks.▫️ In Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian Group of Forces supported by artillery and aviation inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 33rd, 65th mechanised and 82nd air assault brigades close to Rabotino and Verbovoye (Zaporozhye region).During the day, up to 45 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, one motor vehicle, one Msta-B howitzer, and one D-30 gun were neutralised.

▫️ In Kherson direction, as a result of the Russian Group of Forces actions, artillery, and aviation, the AFU losses amounted to up to 20 Ukrainian troops, three motor vehicles, one Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, one D-20 gun, and four Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems.

▫️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Group of Forces of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation engaged command and observation posts of the AFU 67th Mechanised Brigade and 1st Operational Brigade of National Guard, a fuel depot, as well as manpower and military hardware in 127 areas. ▫️ One Mi-8 helicopter of the Ukrainian Air Force was also shot down by air defence systems near Vodyanoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

Air defence systems also intercepted seven HIMARS MLRS projectiles, one HARM anti-radiation missile, and one JDAM aerial guided bomb.In addition, 17 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down near Gorlovka, Kirillovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Belogorovka, Novodruzhesk (Lugansk People's Republic), Radensk, Peschanovka (Kherson region), and Balochki (Zaporozhye region).



📊 In total, 560 airplanes and 262 helicopters, 10,121 unmanned aerial vehicles, 442 air defence missile systems, 14,341 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,189 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 7,527 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 16,765 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.