BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Juan O Savin Exposes the Hidden Truth - Trump's Battle Against Globalist Forces
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
67 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
118 views • 2 months ago

THIS IS AN EXCERPT FROM THE FULL SHOW BELOW:

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/updates-with-juan-osavin-trumps-global-strategy-spiritual-warfare-and-economic-shifts/


Juan O Savin pulls back the curtain on the unseen war raging behind Trump’s presidency—from deep state sabotage to the Luciferian cabal’s grip on power. Key revelations include:


The Elite’s Endgame: How globalists hijacked elections worldwide—and why Trump’s mission to restore honest voting threatens their entire system.


Money as a Weapon: Trump’s strategic cutoff of funding to choke the deep state’s "mother’s milk of politics."


Zelensky’s Betrayal: The shocking truth behind Ukraine’s refusal to ceasefire—and who really profits from endless war.


Masonic Occultism: The Luciferian symbolism embedded in Washington D.C. and how it ties to spiritual warfare.


Blood Energy & Parasitic Elites: Why chaos and death feed the dark forces—and Trump’s plan to starve them out.


This isn’t just politics—it’s a battle for humanity’s soul. Share this NOW before it’s silenced.


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/JMCVoiceForOurTimes


Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/

Keywords
juan o savinjohn juan meet in thailandtrump conviction
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy