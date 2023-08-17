Max is a global citizen having grown up in various countries and is tri-lingual in Italian, Spanish and English. She is a survivor of satanic ritual abuse, torture and trafficking who went on to do her healing work and train in trauma and recovery to help other survivors and those trapped in the cycle of violence. Max created a show called Unbroken where she interviews survivors, truth warriors, healers and teachers. Max integrates the knowledge she has about the global deep state political machine with issues such as child trafficking and trauma-based mind control to help educate people about the global control structure that keeps humanity trapped in cycles of individual and collective trauma and control. Knowing the truth facilitates finding solutions to the myriad of issues facing humanity and Max shares her knowledge about healing and recovery in an effort to assist individuals in looking inward and doing their shadow work. The restoration of humanity and our beautiful planet begins with each individual healing themselves and stepping into their fullest potential and power. Inner awareness of Self and outer awareness of the social engineering and harvesting of humanity and all life on the planet are necessary components to achieving freedom within and without. Max authors articles analyzing the truth behind a variety of geopolitical programs and is currently working on a book about her life as well as creating a trauma training protocol that can facilitate healing for all trauma survivors including those ritually abused. Max is an advocate for children, whom she considers our most precious asset and the future of the human race.

