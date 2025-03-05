Acts Of The Apostles Part #1-NOW THE END BEGINS-FEB 4 2025

Tonight we start our comprehensive look at the Acts of the Apostles, 28 chapters that take you from the Kingdom Age right into the Church Age. Along the way we see the roots and foundations of the New Testament Church as we know it today, rightly dividing as we go, watching for the dispensation to change. And change it does in a mighty way. But remember, the book of Acts is primarily a look into the lives of the apostles themselves, and things will look a little different than how Paul describes the Church in places like 1 Timothy. Signs, miracles and wonders are present, but they will come to an end by the time the book closes. The Kingdom Age closes with the stoning of Stephen, and the Church Age begins with the salvation of the Ethiopian eunuch. The Acts of the Apostles is one of the most exciting books in the New Testament, but one you must get right or you will wreck. On this episode of Rightly Dividing, the book of Acts, or The Acts of the Apostles, shows us the life and ministry of the apostles of Jesus Christ from the gospels, including one who is “born out of due time”, the apostle Paul. But before he was an apostle of the Lord, Saul was a fearsome type of Antichrist, and we will look at that as well. Think you’re called to the ministry? You better think again, the book of Acts shows you what the ministry is, and you may not like it much. Join us as we study the entire book of the Acts of the Apostles, verse by verse and chapter by chapter.



