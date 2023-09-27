BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

I Changed My Mind...Weapons And Defensive Skills Are Of Utmost Importance And Here Is Why
glock 1911
glock 1911
328 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
455 views • 09/27/2023


The kidnapping/rape/torture and murder of children is becoming a greater problem every day.  The Bible commands that we help someone in distress.  Now is the time to get armed and get trained up for when this growing evil comes out into the open.  Concealable handguns, combat handguns, defensive rifles, shotguns and long range rifles are the main categories of firearms for defensive purposes.   Link to LTC Steven Murray podcast:  https://rss.com/podcasts/ltcstevenmurray/   Link to page about grid down sanitation:  https://www.americanpartisan.org/2023/09/the-never-ending-problem-of-human-waste-field-hygiene-and-sanitation-part-three-by-liquoredrabbit/ Link about autonomous drones:  https://www.americanpartisan.org/2023/09/this-new-autonomous-drone-for-cops-can-track-you-in-the-dark/ Link about SEC tracking your trades:  https://www.americanpartisan.org/2023/09/the-sec-is-spying-on-all-your-trades-linking-them-to-your-ssn-and-sharing-the-data-with-3000-agencies/  THE KEY TO RESISTANCE IS RESILIENCE!!!

Keywords
weaponspreppingself defensesurvivalend timeschild traffickingwickednessresiliencyresistence
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy