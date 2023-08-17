Ukrainian air defenses failed to shoot down Russian Geran drones in the port of Reni

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Ukrainian air defense systems failed to shoot down an attack by Russian Geran drone on the port of Reni in Odessa region. It appears that only a high caliber machine gun was used and missing completely to shoot down the drone resulting in an explosion destroying the oil depot and grain warehouse. Ukrainian military hid American Humvees in a grain warehouse.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY