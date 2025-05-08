BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

All Victory Parades in 80 Seconds - Moscow
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
115 views • 4 months ago

All Victory Parades in 80 Seconds

🎗Since the Presidium of the Supreme Soviet of the USSR adopted the Decree declaring May 9 Victory Day, military parades have been held on this day as a symbol of national celebration and the strength of spirit of the liberator people.

🎗However, in the history of the USSR, only four Victory Parades took place, each of which reflected an important stage in the development of the country and its military power, in 1945, 1965, 1985 and 1990. And since 1995, they have become annual. All of them traditionally begin at 10:00.

Video by МНМ (mnm_masterskaya)

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy