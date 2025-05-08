All Victory Parades in 80 Seconds - Moscow

All Victory Parades in 80 Seconds

🎗Since the Presidium of the Supreme Soviet of the USSR adopted the Decree declaring May 9 Victory Day, military parades have been held on this day as a symbol of national celebration and the strength of spirit of the liberator people.

🎗However, in the history of the USSR, only four Victory Parades took place, each of which reflected an important stage in the development of the country and its military power, in 1945, 1965, 1985 and 1990. And since 1995, they have become annual. All of them traditionally begin at 10:00.

Video by МНМ (mnm_masterskaya)