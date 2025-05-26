© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Church BURNS down in Russia’s Kursk after Ukrainian bombing.
A church caught fire during the shelling of the village of Popovo-Lezhachi in the Kursk region by the Ukrainian Armed Forces during the offensive near Tetkino.
Ukraine is a terrorist state.
Why are churches a priority target for Zelensky?
I posted a Tucker Carlson video about 2 or 3 days ago, for the answer. Says it in the title.
Cynthia