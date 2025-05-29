BrightLearn - Healing with DMSO: The Complete Guide to Safe and Natural Treatments for Managing Pain, Inflammation, and Other Chronic Ailments with Dimethyl Sulfoxide by Amandha Dawn Vollmer

This podcast explores the remarkable healing properties of DMSO (dimethyl sulfoxide), a natural solvent derived from trees, highlighting its ability to penetrate the skin, reduce inflammation, relieve pain, treat infections, enhance other remedies, and even protect against radiation damage, while also discussing its controversial history and safe usage from the book, "Healing with DMSO: The Complete Guide to Safe and Natural Treatments for Managing Pain, Inflammation, and Other Chronic Ailments with dimethyl sulfoxide" by Amandha Dawn Vollmer.





