A Vibrant Spring Garden: Planting New Crops & Local Plant Shop Haul!

I did some weekly maintenance all around the garden. And I’ve planted a new crop of cucumbers, okra, basil and edamame-soy beans. I prepped and froze the recently-harvested Swiss chard. Then I went out and picked up a few things at the garden center. And I also bought some plant starts from a nice woman at a local plant shop. There’s so much to see in this week’s episode, so… please enjoy!





"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll