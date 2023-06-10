"Military Readiness" - A View Thru the Lens of a Military Pilot

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A follow-up to the Senate Armed Services Committee Hearings....so many disappointed in the testimony provided by top military leaders. Here's a view shared by many. Thank you to Lt. Colonel Darin Gaub for allowing us to showcase this. Prayers to all the families, friends and colleagues of the great brave pilots who were lost in the recent helicopter crashes. You are our hero's and will never be forgotten.