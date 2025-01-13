Farmhouse Burned in Turmus Ayya, north of Ramallah

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Repeated attacks by the herds of settlers against the people of the West Bank, where yesterday, a farmhouse was burned in the town of Turmus Ayya, northeast of Ramallah This is not the first attack against the people of this town, as they are like most of the towns and villages of the West Bank
Reporting: Momen. Somrain
Filmed: 07/01/2025
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://www.FreePalestine.Video