The idea that a virus was released & is still around 3 years later, is NOT possible, J. Couey, PhD

“The statement that a virus was released… and is still circulating the globe [ 3 years later, ] is NOT possible.” [RNA viruses mutate too quickly, which is why this is not possible.]" “How can you call [COVID-19] a unique respiratory disease when you stopped treating this respiratory disease the way you used to?” [The more likely explanation is that people were given remdesivir, people were given midazolam, people were NOT given (adequate doses of corticosteroids to reduce inflammation).] Jonathan Jay Couey, PhD, giving a presentation to the National Citizen’s Inquiry (Canada) on Apr 28, 2023. The full presentation is posted here: https://rumble.com/v2kxc9w-national-citizens-inquiry-red-deer-day-3.html
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News