History’s dumbest evilest fake Christians argue with hybrid New Agers & hide the ICC planets’ cities

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (February 2024). History's dumbest evilest fake Christians argue with Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar Satanist New Agers to try convert them to humans' Christianity, but they are also cowardly traitors afraid of assassinations & getting cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons & getting ridiculed by all church donators so they hide the ICC cities on thousands of planets. Idiots. They hide the millions of children and women kidnapped to thousands of planets’ ICC (Interplanetary Corporate Conglomerate) cities as child sex slaves and human meat food livestock and laboratory biochemical weapon test subjects and DNA organ harvesting alive for many years and mining slaves on thousands of other planets’ mines. The blood of all these millions of people are on these “Bible verses redefining, uncovered women’s heads, fallen angel head controlled, men’s pants cross-dressers androgynous transgender, post-1873 unbiblical illegal tithe income tax extorting” fake Christians and Satan Lucifer’s “ordained & allowed & trained & non-assassination-attempts-receiving” fake unbiblical job position pastors’ hands. It is not surprising that these fake Christians and fake pastors hide and cover-up for Satan Lucifer the millions of women & children abducted to other planets, and the 12 million children who are tortured & lesbian raped (pegged) & satanically sacrificed & eaten every year on the earth and their leftover human meat & bone ashes thrown into the supermarket groceries & church food & fast food, because every single pastor and tens of thousands of fake Christians (except for one Christian brother) all betrayed us real Christian and threw us out to the Illuminati wolves and abandoned us to fight alone by myself against the millions of CIA NSA MI6 FBI Freemason Jesuit Wicca Black Ops Satanist assassins, and their Pleiadian & Draco avatar black nobility families bosses, and their militaries and space fleets, and Draco Empire, and fallen angels, and Satan Lucifer, and his earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers reptilian hybrid witch feminists, because they were afraid of assassination attempts and ridicule from church donators. These fake Christians even bring greater judgment upon themselves by insulting God by trying to appease both Satan Lucifer & God by modifying & diluting & sterilizing & picking & choosing & editing the tens of thousands of truths we real Christians shared to them in our daily sermons for decades, in order to make it safe for themselves from assassination attempts and ridicule from church donators, so that they can sabotage God’s truths and destroy our real Christians’ ministries and cover-up Satan Lucifer and mislead millions of people to hell & false realities & false understandings & false complacencies & false political/social solutions. The worst sly conniving fake Christians are those who pretend that they do not have the Holy Spirit's discernment of the truth, in order to use that as an excuse to remain silent to condone all the evils. Just as the Bible prophesied about the End Times, these fake Christians and fake pastors are the most evil generation in human history and the scumbags of human history. They will probably even throw their grandmothers to the crocodiles, in order to save themselves. They desecrate our God’s name & reputation & honor & righteousness & faith & self-sacrificial love of Jesus.





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047





See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver





Tags:





#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine