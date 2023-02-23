BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Medical Tyranny! Government Tracking Vaccination Status Using Your Doctor As a Spy!
The New American
61 views • 02/23/2023

Dr. Robert Malone and Stinchfield talk about the government using your doctor to track everyone's vaccination status. The W.H.O. wants to create vaccine passports and this is how they can terrorize anyone who doesn't obey.


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.


Video Sources:

1. AmericasVoice.news - Stinchfield Tonight - IS THE GOVERNMENT TRACKING UNVAXXED PEOPLE?

https://americasvoice.news/video/lhVjaPcahH201iL/


2. Bannon’s War Room - Dr Naomi Wolf: World Health Organization Tyranny Around the World

https://rumble.com/v2ak63e-dr-naomi-wolf-world-health-organization-tyranny-around-the-world.html


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com


vaccinewhocovid
