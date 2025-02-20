Vance answers Trump's critics why he is talking to Russia. - at CPAC today.

Adding:

The United States has stopped selling weapons to Ukraine, said the head of the Defense Committee of the Verkhovna Rada, Roman Kostenko. (He is secretary of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, Defence, and Intelligence in Ukraine.)

"According to my information, the weapons that were going up for sale - deliveries have stopped. Those companies that were supposed to transfer these weapons are now waiting, because there is no decision," the deputy said.

“And everyone is waiting to see if there will be a decision to at least supply weapons here for money,” Kostenko added.

Adding:

NATO Secretary General Rutti Frutti said he was very optimistic about Trump's peace initiative on Ukraine.

He also said that Ukraine's membership in NATO could be discussed in the future, but would not be part of a peace deal.