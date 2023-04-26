BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Video Vaccine? John Petersen Answers Questions, April 20023
ArlingtonInstitute
ArlingtonInstitute
46 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
13 views • 04/26/2023

This month's preview includes questions regarding video vaccines, and the managed collapse of the financial system.

The full episode, available to Premium Members, includes: Hal Puthoff, Kit Green looking for the hidden UFO program; Automotive software leading to cyber vulnerabilities; Adaptive resilience concept; GDC resulting from global distrust in fiat currency; Impending catastrophic Earth event; Video vaccines; Managed collapse of the financial system; RealID licenses and control plans; Hopeful results following major change; Prognosis for cash based renters after digital currency; Australia's fate in this transition; HB1169

Full episode available to premium members here: https://arlingtoninstitute.org/questions-april-2023/

Keywords
vaccinefinancial collapseresetdigital currencyjohn petersen
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy