Video Vaccine? John Petersen Answers Questions, April 20023

This month's preview includes questions regarding video vaccines, and the managed collapse of the financial system.

The full episode, available to Premium Members, includes: Hal Puthoff, Kit Green looking for the hidden UFO program; Automotive software leading to cyber vulnerabilities; Adaptive resilience concept; GDC resulting from global distrust in fiat currency; Impending catastrophic Earth event; Video vaccines; Managed collapse of the financial system; RealID licenses and control plans; Hopeful results following major change; Prognosis for cash based renters after digital currency; Australia's fate in this transition; HB1169

Full episode available to premium members here: https://arlingtoninstitute.org/questions-april-2023/