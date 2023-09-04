© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MIRRORED from Stew Peters Network
https://rumble.com/v2u8d5u-uncensored-worldwide-geoengineering-lawsuits-landmark-case.html
Jun 14, 2023
Maria Zeee
Nikki Florio and former Mayor Reinette Senum join Maria Zeee to announce a landmark case resulting in worldwide geoengineering lawsuits to stop the existential threat that manipulating our weather through geoengineering is causing, and how this is linked to the transhumanist agenda.