Candidate for Cottrellville Township Supervisor, Greg Abbey

Navy veteran and business owner, Greg Abbey, joins Eileen to talk about why he is running for Cottrellville Twp. Supervisor. He believes the residents feel as he does: It is time for a change!

With a population of approximately 3,400, his priorities include hiring police patrol, clean up the parks and revamp the Building Dept.

You can reach Greg at [email protected]





