You Are NOT Alone!

Run run away with me

Sing sing and dance with me

Hug unplug and walk with me

Laugh and prance and play with me





Hold hold hold onto me

Caress undress and cuddle me

Jump and shout and howl with me

Cry get high and die with me





Let’s leave let’s flee let’s fly from here

Let’s go let’s get away from here

Let’s live and give and thrive from here

Let’s be carefree and free from here





Let’s rebel let’s excel

Let’s leave it all behind us

Let’s be well and bid farewell

To the paradigms that bind us





Hold me hold me in your arms

Gently pull me to your chest

Calmly calm my weary bones

Rest me soft upon your breast





Tell me I don’t have to pay

Tell me goodness finds a way

Tell me kindness has its day

Tell me all of it will be OK





Take take take my hand

Let’s leave it all behind

Arm in arm we’ll disappear

Beyond the boundaries of time

And crime

And suffering

Cruel rules

And people slumbering

Insane foes

And forms of governing





Run

Let’s run and run and run and run

Outrun our own existence and exit with the sun





Free me from the evil

Free me from the pain

Relieve me of the shackles

Relieve me of the chains





Let’s go let’s go let’s get away

Go forth posthaste with no delay





If you slow down I’ll carry you

If you fall down I’ll stay with you

If you lie down I’ll lie with you

If you bow out I’ll bow with you





Just stay with me

Stray with me

Sashay with me

And sway with me





Never say goodbye to me

Never ever say goodbye to me

Never ever whatsoever ever say goodbye to me





Don’t run don't flee don't fly from here

Don’t go don't get away from here

Stay

Let’s stay and change this place

Harmonize reorganize and change this place

Align divine within ourselves

Shift uplift and free ourselves





I can do it, I’ll go through it

Just not alone

I can take it, I can make it, I can fake it

Just not alone

I can meet it, I can beat it, I can defeat it

Just not alone

I can celebrate it, I can elevate it, I can accelerate it

Just not alone





Not alone

Not alone

You are not alone





Do me a favor to always remember that now and forever whatever

whenever that





You are not alone





