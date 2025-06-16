Circus in Canada:🤡 Introduction to G7 Circus performers - Trump left to go to Situation Room!!! - this from June 15, 2025

Meanwhile in Canada, the circus is in full swing. Video from June 15, add on about Trump Situation Room was posted here early on 16th.

Adding this just posted, but from Israel so more lies than at CNN!!! :

BREAKING! Israeli outlet i24, citing a U.S. official, reports that preparations are underway for Washington to join the war — if Trump gives the green light.

Trump ‘LEAVING’ G7 meeting in Canada — CBS

ALERT, adding about Trump leaving:

He’s coming back to DC ‘TONIGHT’

Right after ‘evacuate Tehran’ warning

White House CONFIRMS Trump’s leaving G7 EARLY

‘Because of what’s going on in the Middle East’ — spox Leavitt

Adding:

❗️ Trump orders National Security Council to White House situation room TONIGHT – Fox News reporter

FLASHBACK: Trump watched US forces kill Iranian General Qasem Soleimani from the situation room in 2020

Adding:

TIMELINE of Iran-related events in past hours:

- Hegseth announces ‘deployment of additional capabilities’

- Trump says he's ‘going to do SOMETHING’ after G7

- Trump says ‘EVACUATE Tehran immediately’

- Trump to leave G7 summit EARLY

- Orders NSC to situation room