Risky Woods (1992, Amiga)

Risky Woods is platformer, developed by Spanish companies Zeus Software and Dinamic Multimedia, and published by Electronic Arts. It was also released for Mega Drive / Genesis, Atari ST and PC.

The game seems to have been influenced by Ghost'n'Goblins, as throwing hordes of ever-spawning enemies upon you, while you try to get to the end of the level. There are also some familiar elements like throwing daggers or the world map between the levels.

Apart from boss fights, you just need to reach the end of the level. However, there are several statues in the level, blocking your way. You need to collect two pieces of a key before and use it in front of the statue.

You can find items in chests, but you need to be careful, as some items have a negative effect. One item will send you back in the level. Another one will put you to sleep. This will replenish your health, but it will also take away a good share of your time.