THROWBACK 1958: How the US may meet its Doom
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
128 views • 1 month ago

THROWBACK: How the US may meet its doom

In 1958, American right-wing political activist and businessman Robert Welch (co-founder of The John Birch Society), claimed there was a nefarious plan to undermine the United States’ sovereignty from the inside.

This plan, according to him, involved:

➡️Wasting American money through excessive government spending

➡️Raising taxes higher and higher while simultaneously making the budget unbalanced

➡️Rampant inflation of the US currency

➡️Massive increase of the government bureaucracy and the federal government gaining more and more power over the states

Does this remind you of anything?

iran politics israel palestine events war syria gaza lebanon yemen current west bank
