THROWBACK 1958: How the US may meet its Doom

THROWBACK: How the US may meet its doom
In 1958, American right-wing political activist and businessman Robert Welch (co-founder of The John Birch Society), claimed there was a nefarious plan to undermine the United States’ sovereignty from the inside.
This plan, according to him, involved:
➡️Wasting American money through excessive government spending
➡️Raising taxes higher and higher while simultaneously making the budget unbalanced
➡️Rampant inflation of the US currency
➡️Massive increase of the government bureaucracy and the federal government gaining more and more power over the states
Does this remind you of anything?