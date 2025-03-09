TV star cut to shreds by VAXX poison induced BREAST CANCER

MEASLES in MIAMI… 🫣 please share also with elderlies as if they got measle shots in the 60s they need a BOOSTER asap! #measlesprevention #measlesoutbreak #measles

3 days ago

https://www.instagramDOTcom/reel/DG1c9I8yWvr/

###

guerdydesign





Edited

•

30w

The day is finally here…I’m getting reconstructive breast surgery as another step to feeling more like myself (physically) again. Breasts are part of what makes a woman and many have suffered at the hands of cancer. Tomorrow I take back my power and finally having a say in what I want (okay fine… I got capsular contracture which played a role in this decision too) but anyway back to my joy 🤣 I get the bonus of lipo so hey…it’s gonna be good, it’s gonna be GREAT ✔️ #beingselfish #doingme #takingmypowerback 🎀💪🏾





WHERE MY SURVIVORS AT????? Share your story here - OUR ‘BREASTIE’ SUPPORT COMMUNITY IS GETTING BIGGER EACH DAY AND I LOVE IT!

THIS IS A ROLL CALL 🎀🎀🎀

#safespace 🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️

#guerdyabraira

https://www.instagramDOTcom/reel/C-bDwKzRul1/

###

Destination Weddings Are Back and Bigger Than Ever

February 21, 2022

https://www.cntravelerDOTcom/story/destination-weddings-are-back-and-bigger-than-ever

Mirrored - bootcamp

Bootcamp now on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chestyp

Please subscribe to him, he has done some excellent work during the plandemic/vaxx genocide





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/