General Flynn | The Great Reset Now Coming for Our Guns, Gold & Our Basic American Freedoms? 6 URGENT FACTS!!! + "There's a Lot of Lying, Dog-Faced Pony Soldiers Out There About Global Warming."

General Flynn | Is The Great Reset Now Coming for Our Guns, Gold & Our Basic American Freedoms? 6 URGENT FACTS!!! + "There's a Lot of Lying, Dog-Faced Pony Soldiers Out There About Global Warming." - President Biden + Remembering Benghazi

FACT #1 - Guns | Why Did the New Mexico Governor Suspend Gun Rights? - Real America's Voice Reporting (September 11th 2023)

FACT #2 - BREAKING: The Biden administration has just struck a deal with Iran involving a prisoner exchange and the release of $6 billion in frozen Iranian funds. - https://x.com/GenFlynn/status/1701397908824752462?s=20

FACT #3 - Gold | Three Separate Coin Shop Owners Shocked As Their Bank Accounts Suddenly Shut Down With No Reason Given - Gateway Pundit - September 11th 2023

FACT #4 - Climate Change | "Well There's a Lot of Lying, Dog-Faced Pony Soldiers Out There About Global Warming." - President Joe Biden

FACT #5 - Maui Fires | "It's An Unusual Thing for a Person Like Me to Get to Speak to a Very Broad International Audience, But I Will Make the Case, Smart Cities...Um, Smart Legislatures & Governments Will Make Good Investments On Fire

FACT #6 - @RobertKennedyJr the DEMs will not give you a chance to be the next POTUS but you deserve every chance. Your very honest statements, like the one below about vital issues facing America, are why they don’t want you anywhere near the “Resolute Desk.”

Support Peter Navarro Today At: https://www.givesendgo.com/navarro

**********************************

Request Tickets At: https://timetofreeamerica.com/ or by texting 918-851-0102

**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make the ReAwaken America Tour Affordable for Everyone That Wants to Attend