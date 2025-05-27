BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Big Beautiful Bill: Who Pays, Who Profits, and Who's Left Behind | Episode 60
Sovereign Sisters
Sovereign Sisters
2 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
28 views • 3 months ago

Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill" is being hailed as a tax relief package and slammed as a Trojan horse. In this episode of the Sovereign Sisters Podcast, I broke it down. Who actually benefits? Why was Social Security tax relief cut? And are we really putting America first, or just paying lip service? Listen as I cut through the soundbites and exposes the true cost of Washington's favorite bait-and-switch tactic.

🔗 Wellness & Sovereignty Resources → https://angelaatkins.taplink.ws

▸ RNC Store (B17 + Natural Remedies) → https://rncstore.com/yhu (Code: YHU)

▸ Cultivate Elevate (Superfoods)→ https://cultivateelevate.com/shop (Code: YHU10)

▸ MasterPeace Detox → https://bit.ly/MasterPeaceHCS

▸ Purity Organic Coffee → https://bit.ly/organicpuritycoffee (Code: AATKINS)

▸ Soma Health (Heavy Metal Detox) → https://bit.ly/SomaHealth (Code: YHU)

▸ Health Ranger Store (Lab-Tested Organic Food) → https://bit.ly/4hhtepa


☕ Support the show → https://buymeacoffee.com/angelaatkins

🛍️ Shop Sovereign Sisters Merch → https://sovereignsisters.printful.me

💬 Join the community on Telegram → https://t.me/sovereignsisters

Keywords
sovereignsistersangelaatkinssovereigncastonebigbeautifulbilltrumptaxbill2025trumpaccounts
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy