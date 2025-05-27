The Big Beautiful Bill: Who Pays, Who Profits, and Who's Left Behind | Episode 60

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill" is being hailed as a tax relief package and slammed as a Trojan horse. In this episode of the Sovereign Sisters Podcast, I broke it down. Who actually benefits? Why was Social Security tax relief cut? And are we really putting America first, or just paying lip service? Listen as I cut through the soundbites and exposes the true cost of Washington's favorite bait-and-switch tactic.
🔗 Wellness & Sovereignty Resources → https://angelaatkins.taplink.ws
▸ RNC Store (B17 + Natural Remedies) → https://rncstore.com/yhu (Code: YHU)
▸ Cultivate Elevate (Superfoods)→ https://cultivateelevate.com/shop (Code: YHU10)
▸ MasterPeace Detox → https://bit.ly/MasterPeaceHCS
▸ Purity Organic Coffee → https://bit.ly/organicpuritycoffee (Code: AATKINS)
▸ Soma Health (Heavy Metal Detox) → https://bit.ly/SomaHealth (Code: YHU)
▸ Health Ranger Store (Lab-Tested Organic Food) → https://bit.ly/4hhtepa
☕ Support the show → https://buymeacoffee.com/angelaatkins
🛍️ Shop Sovereign Sisters Merch → https://sovereignsisters.printful.me
💬 Join the community on Telegram → https://t.me/sovereignsisters