Christian Hating Israeli Regime Law - To Preach the Word of Jesus in the Land he was Born (exactly what Jesus Christ did) is Persecuted with ONE YEAR PRISON

To preach the word of Jesus to Jewish people in the land he was born (exactly what Jesus Christ did) is persecuted by law, Jesus Christ would be persecuted again by the Jewish Establishment like he was 2000 years ago:

◾️Christians could face one year prison sentence for encouraging conversion in Israel, a new controversial legislation being introduced.

◾️The legislation which is being proposed by ultra-Orthodox members of Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition would also proscribe Christians from engaging in religious discussion with Jews.

◾️Titled Proposed Penal Law: Amendment Prohibition of Solicitation for Religious Conversion - 2023, the legislation is introduced by United Torah Judaism's Moshe Gafni and Yaakov Asher.