Carl Higbie: If Failure was a Person, it would be Pete Buttigieg | Newsmax

Newsmax | Carl Higbie: If failure was a person, it would be Pete Buttigieg. On Thursday's episode of "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" Carl Higbie ripped apart Transportation Secretary, Pete Buttigieg because of constant airplane malfunctions, explained that Pete Buttigieg doesn't have his priorities straight, and more on NEWSMAX.