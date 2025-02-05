BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

PEOPLE Are Leaving Mainstream Media For The TRUTH?
Think About It
Think About ItCheckmark Icon
3506 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
274 views • 7 months ago

Are you tired of being fed the same old narratives by mainstream media? It's time to wake up to the truth and take control of the information you consume. As people become increasingly disillusioned with the status quo news liars, they're seeking out alternative sources of news and information. Join the growing movement of individuals who are breaking free from the shackles of mainstream media and discovering a more authentic and unbiased perspective on the world. In this video, we'll explore the reasons behind this shift and what it means for the future of media consumption. With the rise of independent journalism and citizen-led reporting, the truth is finally being revealed. Discover the power of critical thinking and learn how to discern fact from fiction in a world where misinformation reigns supreme. The awakening has begun, and it's time to be a part of it.


If you would you like to pray to accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior... Click this link:

https://www.thinkaboutit.online/want-jesus-christ-now/


IF YOU’RE ABLE TO HELP, PLEASE use the link below. THANK YOU SO MUCH!

https://donorbox.org/think-about-it-support


VISIT OUR ONLINE STORE:

https://think-about-it-2.creator-spring.com


WEBSITE:

https://thinkaboutit.online


EMAIL:

[email protected]



Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Keywords
trumpfake newscensorshipindependent journalismpoliticsconspiracy theoriestruthdonald trumpmainstream mediamedia biasalternative mediacitizen journalismcritical thinkingmedia manipulationknowledge is powermedia criticismmedia literacynews analysismedia reformfake news exposure
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy