The Military's Shocking Solution to It's Recruitment Crisis | Tucker Carlson & Col. Douglas Macgregor

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Military's Shocking Solution to It's Recruitment Crisis | Tucker Carlson
Tucker Carlson and Douglas Macgregor discuss the U.S. military's recruitment problem and the dangerous way they plan to solve it. First you allow your country to be invaded, then you hand automatic weapons to the people who invaded it. Doug Macgregor on the worst idea congress has ever had.
Watch the full video here: https://bit.ly/3GQW27K
#TuckerCarlson #DouglasMacgregor #immigration #military #border #woke #congress #DonaldTrump #news #politics #policestate #Texas #illegal #weapons #war