VAXX loving health director killed by VAXX poison injections

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Pedro Frisneda. Rest in peace.
https://twitter.com/tulloch1978/status/1782185953857097934
###
Pedro Frisneda is at Spectrum News NY1.
"Working early this morning at NY1 News with my boss, the NYC Health Commissioner. And I got my COVID vaccine! #ilovemyjob 💉 ❤️"
October 20, 2023
https://www.facebookDOTcom/pedro.frisneda/posts/pfbid02o121gatdUaTN4gk9tCGYsZxD8q8KbKbGFjmXvj3sat9Sy16bGW8R6T39k7VngQuol
###
Pedro Frisneda is feeling accomplished in New York City.
"After almost 5 years with the NYC Department of Health (DOHMH), I am leaving to become the new Associate Director of Outreach at the NYC Mayor's Office of Ethnic & Community Media. Excited for this new opportunity, it is hard to leave the DOHMH Press Office team, doing work that I loved with such committed and amazing colleagues/friends. I am humbled and grateful to have collaborated with so many dedicated, passionate, and professional DOHMH public servants devoted to keeping New Yorkers safe and healthy. I am thankful for all I have learned from them, especially during times of crisis, measles, COVID, monkeypox, etc., and although I am moving on, I will take the lessons learned with me. Let the next chapter begin!"
February 9, 2024
https://www.facebookDOTcom/pedro.frisneda/videos/372402022204334
###
Yasuha - Flyday Chinatown
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=4X7ZvpwBiKA
###
Mirrored - bootcamp
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/