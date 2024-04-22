BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

VAXX loving health director killed by VAXX poison injections
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
459 views • 04/22/2024

Pedro Frisneda. Rest in peace.

https://twitter.com/tulloch1978/status/1782185953857097934

###

Pedro Frisneda is at Spectrum News NY1.

"Working early this morning at NY1 News with my boss, the NYC Health Commissioner. And I got my COVID vaccine! #ilovemyjob 💉 ❤️"

October 20, 2023

https://www.facebookDOTcom/pedro.frisneda/posts/pfbid02o121gatdUaTN4gk9tCGYsZxD8q8KbKbGFjmXvj3sat9Sy16bGW8R6T39k7VngQuol

###

Pedro Frisneda is feeling accomplished in New York City.

"After almost 5 years with the NYC Department of Health (DOHMH), I am leaving to become the new Associate Director of Outreach at the NYC Mayor's Office of Ethnic & Community Media. Excited for this new opportunity, it is hard to leave the DOHMH Press Office team, doing work that I loved with such committed and amazing colleagues/friends. I am humbled and grateful to have collaborated with so many dedicated, passionate, and professional DOHMH public servants devoted to keeping New Yorkers safe and healthy. I am thankful for all I have learned from them, especially during times of crisis, measles, COVID, monkeypox, etc., and although I am moving on, I will take the lessons learned with me. Let the next chapter begin!"

February 9, 2024

https://www.facebookDOTcom/pedro.frisneda/videos/372402022204334

###

Yasuha - Flyday Chinatown

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=4X7ZvpwBiKA

###

Mirrored - bootcamp


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
new yorknycpedro frisneda
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy