The Snake Eating It’s Tail with Elon’s Audit – Why?

Hilarious, Trump created a Sovereign wealth fund to buy TikTok. Make it illegal to buy it. The need to control the narrative. Also to continue to defile you with billions of poison pokes. Warp Speed 2.0. Does Elon want universal basic Income and a Carbon tax just like the WEF? What is the purpose of Elon Reading all of the payment systems from the Treasury and finding waste. What is the left leaning media saying about how evil this is and why are the dems saying we are at war. Is this a military operation to kill the creditor? Why will the simple Right be ecstatic with all the crazy Sodom and USA payments within USAID being discovered? Could this be done by design for the solution will be Ai government just as the WEF wants? Remember, Elon would not exist without government money. He is the government. Why would the Satanic Left be outed by the Luciferian Right? Could it be Ai Government after the payment system is mapped and placed in Xai or Stargate Ai run by ChatGPT that is Isreal? Did Grok, Xai, say he would kill a million goy so one JJJ could be saved? We predict the waste discovered including ousting crooked judges will drive Ai judges just like how the government wants ai to prescribe drugs. It is interesting, Elon tweets about the F35 being dumb for unmanned drones and one falls from the sky? Did the Palantir CEO say he can’t wait for drones to attack protestors of Israel? How does this fit the airplanes being taken out and the war on cars. Was the Palantir pre crime software CEO and others involved with Israels Ai killing system called the Gospel. Is Israel the women of Revelation running Ai that according to Chabad is the next tower of Babel that God stopped for it was evil. They were all of one mind. Are you truly awake. Pray for we have power.



