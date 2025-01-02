BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

📵 Protect Your Kids: Break the Tech Addiction
mgibsonofficial
mgibsonofficial
16 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
38 views • 6 months ago

📵 Protect Your Kids: Break the Tech Addiction


Our kids are growing up addicted to technology, and it’s causing serious harm to their mental, physical, and emotional health. Test it yourself: take their devices away for three weeks. Watch their tantrums, their anger—that’s addiction. Just like with any drug, their brains are being rewired, and it’s up to us as parents to protect them.


This isn’t just about screen time; it’s about saving their future. Make them go outside, build something, read a book—anything but staring at a screen. Your choices today will shape their tomorrow. Don’t turn a blind eye.


Want to learn how to protect your family and prepare for the challenges ahead? Comment "ALLIANCE" or subscribe to The Michael Gibson Alliance for uncensored insights and actionable strategies. Visit www.michaelsgibson.com to learn more. 🌍


#ProtectYourKids #StopTheAddiction #WakeUp #ParentingMatters #StayInformed #MichaelGibsonAlliance #UncensoredTruth #HealthyKids #BreakTheCycle

Keywords
childrenkidstechnologytechtech addictionhealthy kids
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy