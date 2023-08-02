Tranny Man ABUSES & BATTERS Female Rugby Players: Canadian Law Allows Tranny To RUIN Women’s Sports

Stew Peters Show





Unfortunately, Canada is leading the world in Tranny rights.

Rebel News reporter David Menzies is here to talk about how Trans men are ruining women’s athletics and are putting women at risk of serious injuries.

Ash Davis is a Canadian rugby player and biological man.

According to the powers that be, Ash is a “woman” and so “she” gets to play with other women.

In a single game last June, Davis managed to injure three opposing female players on the field of play.

One of those unfortunate women said afterward, “I had never been hit like that before, even at the competitive women’s level. There was so much more brute force. There are women who are bigger than him, but no girl hits like that.”

That’s no surprise, because it turns out that last year Mr. Davis was given the “hardest hitter” award at a banquet for a men’s Rugby team.

The photo of that banquet, by the way, shows him wearing a blue dress and doing the bare minimum to look like a “woman” while otherwise being a hulking mass of muscle.

Apparently, he got tired of just being a man in a dress and decided he also wanted to beat up on women.

Dig in even a little bit and this is a routine feature of many tranny psychos.

Deep down, they hate actual women, and get off on the idea of hurting them.

That’s why there’s been more than one tranny serial killer, and trannies are vastly more likely to commit violent sex crimes.

Transvestites are perverts and psychopaths.

According to Rebel News, which reported on the game, Davis’s play style is that of an “ambush predator.”

He basically just ambles down the pitch, barely trying, except for when a woman near him gets the ball, and then he tries to deliver the most painful hit possible.

He’s not playing to win but he’s playing to hurt women.

This kind of abuse is legally protected in Canada.

The reporting of David Menzies which exposed Trans freaks in women’s sports got him a visit from Canadian police.

Making it legal for men to tackle and seriously injure women is what liberals call diversity, equity, and inclusion.

The feminist movement has been totally conquered by the Trans mafia.

All of this is part of a new form of Marxism that is all about tearing down Western Civilization.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

