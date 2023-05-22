The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth! Your Monday Motivator!

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag you love



@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub

Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!

Donate here:

https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg

This is the day that the Lord has made Warriors Of Light.

So, the potential for good things to happen is always high when we walk with Jesus. That includes those times when things aren't looking so good.

There is no more time for wallowing in self pity, doubt and confusion warriors.

King James Bible

https://www.biblehub.com/kjv/1_john/4.htm

Video credits:

KEEP STANDING - A VERY SHORT CHRISTIAN MOTIVATIONAL VIDEO.

ALOVEA SOUNDZ

https://www.youtube.com/@aloveasoundz7809

Tourniquet - Broken Chromosomes

Make your playlist rock!

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3qPUWBI

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3pXsu33

From portalcmfbrasil

https://www.youtube.com/@portalcmfbrasil

4 Hours Of Christ-centered Rock 'n' Roll for your soul!

The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth Daily

On US Sports Radio!

http://www.USSportsRadio.net