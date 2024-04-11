An Intentional Special: "Rachel Rodriquez Esq Addresses Joint Oklahoma Hearing" (closed-captioned)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is why we need Medical Freedom across the board for all people. Let us work to ensure that there are investigations into the protocols that are still being used for Covid in the hospitals as we promote a ban on the adulterated, unsafe gene therapy countermeasures. Follow us at MicMeow.com!
You can also Follow Us at:
https://blessednewstv.com/@Intentional
https://rumble.com/c/c-1822277
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCm-d4W6oUojoFioPhIRGIEQ
https://www.facebook.com/intentionalmicmeow
https://substack.com/@micsmeow
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=73931020
https://truthsocial.com/@micmeow
https://gettr.com/user/micmeow
https://franksocial.com/profile/219775
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/intentional
Please consider taking a moment to visit our affiliates:
griddownchowdown.com (discount code "mic") for delicious beef products.
drstellamd.com (discount code "mic") to keep your medicine cabinet stocked.
sherwood.tv.com (discount code "mic") for all of your holistic care needs.
lifewave.com/micmeow to rejuvenate you and revitalize your skin.