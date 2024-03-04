"Freedom is the Prize" - Joseph Warren's Boston Massacre Day Oration v2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“Act worthy of yourselves.” In the face of a standing army occupier - and direct threats to his own life, the great Revolutionary war hero Dr. Joseph Warren urged the people to stand firm for liberty in the face of the mighty British Empire, “until tyranny is trodden under foot.”
Path to Liberty: March 4, 2024