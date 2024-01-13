The greatest mind screw / Brainwash ~ Being Indoctrinated Vs. Bodily Autonomy ~

In this discussion we will be talking about the great Covid indoctrination, and how so many people can still put their trust in a bunch of white coats for their own health. God gave us our bodies for us to be responsible for them, and not put or delegate our responsibility to another man that only cares about making money. In light of this discussion I will be sharing parts of the latest High wire episode 354 called "Indoctrinated", and in this sharing will be the Jaxen report and Dell's interview with Michael Nehls, who is the author of the new book entitled "Indoctrinated."
References:
- David Icke - The Lying Media, With Blood On It's Hands - Dot-Connector Videocast (May 2023)
https://rumble.com/v3u33a1-david-icke-the-lying-media-with-blood-on-its-hands-dot-connector-videocast-.html
- Nuremberg Code
https://www.brighteon.com/151112a4-3b7a-44f5-be9f-c74ed967cb75
- The Highwire
https://rumble.com/v46fzk9-episode-354-indoctrinated.html
- Never Again is Now Global
https://www.brighteon.com/8944c107-1a20-40fb-8754-e65ab7c04012
- Episode 221: THE mRNA INSIDER
https://rumble.com/vj054z-episode-221-the-mrna-insider.html
