The Ministry Of Paul - Part 5-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-DEC 20 2023

In this episode, the apostle Paul finishes his course and prepares to go home to be with the Lord as his ministry comes to an end

We are so very excited to have started a new multi-part series on the life and ministry of the apostle Paul! In this first part we see him as Saul, the absolute enemy of the Church of Jesus Christ, and a scary-good type of Antichrist to boot. In this second part, Saul is commissioned by the Lord into the gospel ministry, and gets his named changed to Paul. Exciting stuff!

