Job Commentary by Chuck Missler - 40-41 Behemoth and Leviathan

March 19, 2024





Job 1: Introduction: Background on Job. When was the Book of Job written? https://www.brighteon.com/c2fe4065-476a-4024-b8cb-2fb574bd614b

Job 2-5: Satan's assault. Job stripped of all. The Three Friends. https://www.brighteon.com/1b5e496e-08ac-4b58-a651-a55138685d41

Job 6-14: Discourses by Three Friends and Job's reply to each one. Job's Prayer. https://www.brighteon.com/bcf07255-30e0-4ca4-9d48-ff2ff6bf15e2

Job 15-31: Rounds 2 and 3 of the Three Friends' discourses and Job's replies. https://www.brighteon.com/9651ff15-567e-4f31-ae80-1df48f559f2b

Job 32-37: The Mystery Man: Elihu. "Program Notes" to this Cosmic Drama. https://www.brighteon.com/2163c18e-d70c-46d7-b488-b6136c351386

Job 38-40a: God's Science Quiz. Jehovah and Job. Pride is the Real Issue. https://www.brighteon.com/c414bc5f-b670-4b28-95aa-4291ff7cc10c

Job 40-41: Behemoth and Leviathan. Dragons and Dinosaurs. The Spiritual Dimension. https://www.brighteon.com/c01d0ff7-eec8-43bf-bb52-7279f1c31ec3

Job 42: The "End of the Lord." The Three Friends' Departure. Satan's Defeat. Job doubly blessed. Conclusion and lessons learned from Job. https://www.brighteon.com/4e572cf7-a221-4051-9ec8-80eb73cfa83f





"...I have uttered what I did not understand, Things too wonderful for me, which I did not know. Listen, please, and let me speak; You said, 'I will question you, and you shall answer Me.' I have heard of You by the hearing of the ear, But now my eye sees You. Therefore I abhor myself, And repent in dust and ashes." - Job 42:3b-6





The book of Job pulls away our illusions and presents life as it really is. Nothing is more valuable than a valid perspective. One of the most painful - but essential - blessings is the stripping away of our delusions and erroneous presuppositions! That is why it is so important to let the Spirit of God set us straight by the Word of God, correcting our thinking and 'renewing our minds' (Romans 12:2).





Copyright © 04-01-2002

Remastered to Video: 2023





