BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

you are Ashke-nazi jews from Eastern Europe None of you are Semites the Semites are the Palestinians
DWP97048
DWP97048
87 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
212 views • 5 months ago
Detailed summary

Here is a detailed summary of the provided transcript:

Overview

The transcript appears to be a discussion or commentary criticizing certain Israeli political figures and their ethnic/cultural background. The speaker makes claims about the non-Semitic origins of these figures, contrasting them with the Semitic Palestinians. The discussion also touches on the influence of money and power dynamics in shaping narratives and discourse.

Key Topics

Ethnic/Cultural Origins of Israeli Leaders

  • The speaker claims that figures like Netanyahu, Galant, Smotrich, and Bindiv are not actually Semites, but rather Ashkenazi Jews from Eastern Europe, specifically the Khazar region northeast of Turkey.
  • In contrast, the speaker states that the true Semites are the Palestinians from the Mesopotamia region.
  • The speaker asserts that this is historically and etymologically correct, despite the efforts of these Israeli leaders to "tarnish anybody with anything."

Power Dynamics and Narrative Control

  • The speaker references the saying "he who pays the piper calls the tune," suggesting that those in power or with financial influence are able to shape the narrative and discourse.
  • The implication is that the Israeli leaders mentioned are able to control the narrative and discourse, despite the speaker's claims about their non-Semitic origins.

Dismissive Attitude Towards Israeli Leaders

  • The speaker refers to the Israeli figures as "little arrogant boys," conveying a dismissive and condescending attitude towards them.
  • This suggests a strong opposition or criticism towards these political figures and their actions or policies.
Conclusion

The transcript presents a critical perspective on the ethnic/cultural origins of prominent Israeli political figures, contrasting them with the Semitic Palestinians. It also touches on the power dynamics and influence that allow these leaders to shape the narrative, despite the speaker's claims. The overall tone is one of dismissal and opposition towards the Israeli leaders mentioned.

By the way, Netanyahu, Galant, Smotrich, Bindiv, all you little arrogant boys, plus, plus, plus, from Ben-Gurion to Golda Meir, none of you are Semites. You're Ashkenazi Jews from Eastern Europe, northeast of Turkey. You're Khazars. The Semites are Palestinians from the Mesopotamia region. Is that correct, Judge? Yes, it is historically and etymologically correct. They don't care. They'll tarnish anybody with anything. Look, you put your finger on it with two observations you've been making for years. One is he who pays the piper calls the tune.


Keywords
you are ashke-nazi jews from eastern europenone of you are semitesthe semites are the palestinians
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy