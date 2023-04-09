PMC Wagner moving to western districts of Bakhmut | Ukrainian retreat route is deplorable

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
After PMC Wagner made progress in the center of Bakhmut, they started moving towards the city's western district. Ukrainian troops blew up buildings during their retreat, all paths of retreat cut off even in a small area. The entire Ukrainian column on the supply route and exit on the road from Chasy Yar to Bakhmut, where Ukrainian and NATO equipment had been destroyed and Wagner now began to advance into the western section of Bakhmut.
Mirrored - TeleTruth