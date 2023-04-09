BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
PMC Wagner moving to western districts of Bakhmut | Ukrainian retreat route is deplorable
After PMC Wagner made progress in the center of Bakhmut, they started moving towards the city's western district. Ukrainian troops blew up buildings during their retreat, all paths of retreat cut off even in a small area. The entire Ukrainian column on the supply route and exit on the road from Chasy Yar to Bakhmut, where Ukrainian and NATO equipment had been destroyed and Wagner now began to advance into the western section of Bakhmut.

