ORDRO HDR-AC3 Review
Rev. LeRoy
Rev. LeRoy
23 views • 11/21/2023

         ORDRO HDR-AC3 4K Video Camera Review

This is a review and howto setup your new video camera.

     V. Pros
         A. Very sharp UHD Video
         B. Very sharp QHD Video
         C. Very sharp FHD Video
         D. Easy to setup and configure.  Setting the date is a little
         tricky but easy to figure out.
     E. The instruction manual stated that the maximum SD Card
         size is 128GB, but it works great with a 256GB SD Card.
     F. There are many settings for both video and photography. 
         G. Takes great pictures
     VI. Cons
         A. Infrared night vision very weak
         B. The SD card slot requires you to turn off the camera prior
         to removing or inserting a SD card.  The old ORDRO HDV-Z20
         had the SD card slot next to the battery in the battery
         compartment.
     C. When you remove the camera from the padded case the mode
         dial will change from when you put it into the case.  Thus
         you need to make sure that the dial is positioned where you
         want it.
     D. To take a photo the mode dial needs to be on PHOTO.
         E. UHD Resolution
             1. When shooting UHD the Storage Aspect Ratio (SAR) is
             4:3 and the Display Aspect Ratio (DAR) is 16:9.  In other
             words, the resolution is 2880x2160 instead of 3840x2160.
         2. To make my editor cooperate correctly I had to use
             ffmpeg to correct the UHD files using:
         -vf scale=3840:2160.
         3. The FHD and QHD resolutions equal the display aspect
             ratio thus you do have to use ffmpeg to convert these
             video files.
         4. I would not use this camera to shoot UHD videos that I
             am going to edit the final product.
    

Keywords
reviewcamcordervideo-camera
