The Only System That Can Cure Cancer Patients. The Instict Based Medicine Sysytem

Dr. Leonard Coldwell explains the Instinct Based Medicine System. The only way to cure any cancer is to find the root cause. This Video is only intended for people with a reasonable IQ and Emotional Intelligence and not intended to Cure, Treat, Diagnose or prevent any illness. It is no health or financial consultation. Dr Leonard Coldwell is the sovereign President of the Sovern Champion Nation and is not in the Jurisdiction of the US Corporation their Laws or Regulations. The Champion Nation has the only jurisdiction. Dr Coldwell has absolute immunity and Diplomatic status.

Now you can catch Dr. Coldwell live streams on X.

https://x.com/dr_copinion

https://www.instagram.com/realdrleonardcoldwell/?hl=en





