Very Toxic Chemtrail Operations Gulf of Alaska
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5118 followers
51 views • 03/23/2024

🛑Everybody pay attention!


 • One of The Most Heartless Evil Human Beings on The Planet! Professor David Keith, Geoengineer!👿

https://youtu.be/jKD-ZcvLk-0


They(Mad Scientist) were Electrifying the Ionosphere with Weather Balloons in the 1930s!


 • Man Paid Money to make it Rain in 1916

https://youtu.be/JU6y1beGo3c

They(Mad Scientist) Created some Incredible Technology the Last 100 Years & They (Mad Scientist) Stopped Informing the Public (Us) about these Technologies in 1965!

 • US Air Force Experimenting with Weather Control in the 1960s

https://youtu.be/NDIjV_M6EpY

Want to Welcome all the New Warriors to Our Platform!⚔️

I have Spent Hours Searching for You All! Sharing My Videos & My Message to Platforms, All over Twitter, looking for the Warriors, that still Cares about this Planet!🌎

We have shown Unbelievable Evidence of Their Technologies in all of Our Videos, They used to Create these Storms! The Chemtrails Sprayed in Our Atmosphere and how Toxic is! How it's Destroying All Life, From the Ocean, to the Birds, to the Bugs!


🚨The Next (OUR)Genocide is Here!🚨 I Am Sorry, But We Have No Choice! We Must Fight Now!⚔️

https://youtu.be/GINjqj_9EBo


📵We must put down the Hypnosis Devices, Mad Scientist have Created for Us to be Deceived, Divided, and Distracted! We have No Choice!

⚔️We Must Unite and Fight these Lunatics that are Controlling every Aspect of Our Lives!


 • This 1967 Recording Predicted Everything Happening

https://youtu.be/hcYkv9wZ-fE


🎣Commercial Fisherman, Standing By! We Must Realize, We are Under Hypnosis!


 • The Sharing of Bias & False News is Plaguing Our Country! Mainstream Media Needs To be Shut Down NOW

https://youtu.be/XIAXuxoSjo8


👮OUR Uniformed Personnel! Must Stand With The People! Not The Corporate Corrupt Government! We Have Today!🆘👇


Real Fishing Life is now accepting donations, for the Warriors that can afford to Help Keep the Wheels on this Truth Train, a Rolling! Even a Dollar Donation💸 can make a Difference!🙏❤️ https://givesendgo.com/GBNU1


👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos

👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf


Please help us spread this evidence far and wide...

👉 Link to book 'Climate Fake'

Climate Fake

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/climate-fake/paperback/product-5pq85w.html?q=Climate+fake&page=1&pageSize=4&fbclid=IwAR11G22sDsnI6k0c3wUbJaq2yB8ozn6SvkRwVrTHoUiQz98csVwYHErMH7g

👉 Link to book 'Sacrosanct'

Sacrosanct

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/sacrosanct/paperback/product-5zv7p7.html?q=Sacrosanct+David+Yates&page=1&pageSize=4


3DogGunnit

https://www.youtube.com/@3DogGunnit/videos

Mike Decker

https://www.youtube.com/@MikeDeckerSkyMilitia307/videos

Dave Holly UK

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos

John Graf

https://www.youtube.com/@TheSpitmitt/videos

SKYWATCH_SWFL

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mikelu/videos?page=1

Alaska Sky Watcher

https://www.youtube.com/@alaskaskywatcher/videos

Watch Woman of The Dragon

https://www.youtube.com/@watchwomanofthedragon8376/videos

Luis Edward Diani

https://www.youtube.com/@luisedwarddiani7325/videos


Real Fishing Life

https://rumble.com/c/RealFishingLife/videos


Shared from and subscribe to:

Real Fishing Life

https://www.youtube.com/@1RealFishingLife/videos

vaccinescensorshipchemtrailsgmoscommunismpropaganda5gweather warfareaigenocidenwo1984frequenciesagenda 21directed energy weaponsdewgeo-engineeringtranshumanismbunker fuelthe great resetnexradsc-ovid hoaxmanufactured fires
