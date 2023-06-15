BREAKING: GMO MOSQUITOES RISK KILLING MILLIONS! - Both U.S. & UK Face New Deadly Diseases!

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:https://heavensharvest.com/

Josh Sigurdson reports on the news of a new endemic risk in the UK of mosquito borne diseases that risk killing 50% of people who get bit. This comes at the same time as the CDC warns of a totally different endemic string of diseases coming from the Gulf which just happens to ALSO risk 50% of people infected.

So what is actually going on? We know that Bill Gates has been working on GMO mosquitoes that carry "vaccines" and diseases for nearly a decade and that this research has been sped up rapidly in the past 2 years, especially with the release of GMO mosquitoes in the Gulf throughout Florida. It just happens that wherever these mosquitoes are released, death follows.

It is also important to note that these fake illnesses that are likely chemical injections can be used as an excuse for the mass die off which is increasing from the jabs.

One this is for sure, there won't be an isolate and they won't give evidence for the specific illnesses, just like last time.

The NHS notes that the mosquito borne illnesses are not something doctors can easily diagnose and that most people will have NO SYMPTOMS!

The illnesses include Zika Virus which is an RNA strain, Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever, Rift Valley Fever among many others. And what's it being blamed on instead of the obvious release of GMO mosquitoes admittedly carrying diseases? Climate change. You can't make this up... But these psychopathic globalists figure they'll give it a try.





Resist the tyranny in the coming lockdowns. They're trying to kill us. Protect yourself and your family. Disobey.





