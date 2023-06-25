Michael Shellenberger: 'We're in 1984, Orwell Territory'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
“The censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop tweets by the New York Post were so significant, in my view, not simply because it restricted access to that content, but because of what it communicated, it was saying that Twitter felt that this was disinformation.”
https://rumble.com/v2w877o-michael-shellenberger-were-in-1984-orwell-territory.html